French actress and president of the Jury Catherine Deneuve arrives on the red carpet of the 45th Deauville US Film Festival in Deauville, northern France, Sept. 7. Deneuve was carried to a Parisian hospital after suffering a stroke, according to her family. | AFP-JIJI

Entertainment News

French film star Catherine Deneuve, 76, said hospitalized after 'limited' stroke

Reuters

PARIS – French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after suffering a “limited” stroke, French media reported.

“Catherine Deneuve has suffered a very limited and therefore reversible ischemic stroke. Happily, her motor control has not been affected. She will need a few days’ rest,” French news wire AFP and French daily Le Parisien reported, quoting from a Deneuve family statement.

A spokeswoman for Deneuve declined comment.

Nicknamed the “Ice Maiden” because of her exquisite, fragile beauty and detached manner, Deneuve became France’s leading screen actress and a top international star in the 1960s.

She won fame for her portrayal of an umbrella seller’s daughter in Jacques Demy’s 1963 musical “Les Parapluies de Cherbourg” (“The Umbrellas of Cherbourg”) for which she won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

In 1965, she triumphed as a frigid, schizophrenic woman in Polish director Roman Polanski’s harrowing “Repulsion” and in 1968, she was nominated for a BAFTA Best Actress award for her role in “Belle de Jour.” In 1993, she was nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award for her role in “Indochine.

Often described as the embodiment of French womanhood, Deneuve is a fixture at Paris fashion shows and is known for her biting wit.

Last year, she and 99 other French women denounced a backlash against men following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, saying the #Metoo campaign against sexual harassment amounted to “puritanism.

Deneuve remained active as an actress in recent years and was working on a film this month.

“Either you do cinema or you don’t,” she told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview in September.

“My mother will turn 108 in a few days. My sisters and I have her genes,” she added.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Cast members (from left) Aaron Eckhart, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Mandy Moore, Luke Kleintank, director Roland Emmerich, Luke Evans and Nick Jonas attend the premiere of "Midway" in Los Angeles Tuesday.
Apology needed as 'Midway' turns the WWII battle into a cartoon
The first thing Roland Emmerich should do after his latest movie "Midway" hits theaters is apologize. Apologize to the visual effects crew, the stuntmen, the carpenters, the costumers and artist...
ABC News' Amy Robach is seen in March at the 2019 ADAPT Leadership Awards in New York. ABC News is defending itself against charges that it was afraid to air an interview with a Jeffrey Epstein accuser after video emerged Tuesday showing Robach venting about her story. ABC says that Robach's 2015 interview with accuser Virginia Roberts didn't have enough corroborating evidence.
ABC denies sitting on story, says irked reporter's 2015 interview with Jeffrey Epstein accuser wa...
ABC News faced questions Tuesday about whether it was reluctant to air a sensitive story about alleged sexual misconduct after a leaked video emerged of its reporter complaining about how her bosse...
This image released by HBO shows the cast of "Sesame Street" during a celebration of their 50th season of the popular children's TV show. This first episode of "Sesame Street" aired in the fall of 1969.
'Goodness and humor' celebrated as 'Sesame Street' turns 50, still educating kids
Fifty years ago, beloved entertainer Carol Burnett appeared on the very first broadcast of a quirky TV program that featured a bunch of furry puppets. Blink and you might miss it, but Burnett fo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

French actress and president of the Jury Catherine Deneuve arrives on the red carpet of the 45th Deauville US Film Festival in Deauville, northern France, Sept. 7. Deneuve was carried to a Parisian hospital after suffering a stroke, according to her family. | AFP-JIJI

,