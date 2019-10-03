Entertainment News

Japanese soprano singer Shinobu Sato dies at 61

Kyodo

Shinobu Sato, a Japanese soprano singer known for her performances in European and American opera houses, has died, her office said Thursday. She was 61.

She died on Sunday and a funeral attended by immediate family members and close relatives was held, according to the office, which did not disclose the cause of death.

Born in Tokyo, Sato graduated from Kunitachi College of Music and studied at the Opera Studio of the Cultural Affairs Agency before making her debut in 1984 in “The Merry Widow” and “La Traviata.” She was then dispatched to Milan as a student by the government.

Starting with the Bratislava Festival in Slovakia in 1988, Sato continued to sing in European opera houses in the title roles of “Tosca,” “Madame Butterfly” and many others. In 1993, she performed in “Carmen” in the Vienna State Opera.

In Japan, Sato performed in 2014 in the opera “Yuzuru,” or “Twilight Crane,” written by Japanese composer Ikuma Dan.

Sato also performed with renowned conductors including Seiji Ozawa and Christoph Eschenbach. She was married to Japanese conductor Shigeo Genda.

Her office announced last month that she would not appear in concerts scheduled for October through January due to illness.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Opera star Placido Domingo performs during a concert in Szeged, Hungary, in August. Domingo has resigned as general director of the Los Angeles Opera following multiple allegations of sexual harassment reported by The Associated Press. In a statement Wednesday, Domingo said the allegations have "created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised."
Embattled Placido Domingo resigns as general director of LA Opera
Opera star Placido Domingo resigned Wednesday as general director of the Los Angeles Opera and withdrew from future performances at the company following multiple allegations of sexual harassment r...
Vienna's film festival "Viennale" president and former United Artists president, Eric Pleskow, gives a speech after being awarded with an honorary citizenship in Vienna i 2007. Hollywood tycoon Eric Pleskow died Tuesday at age 95, the Vienna International Film Festival said.
Hollywood tycoon Eric Pleskow dies at 95
Hollywood tycoon Eric Pleskow, associated with films such as "The Silence of the Lambs," "Platoon" and "Amadeus," died Tuesday aged 95, the Vienna International Film Festival said. Austrian-born...
Samuel Clemens' signature in the Mark Twain Cave in Hannibal, Missouri
Young Sam Clemens' signature found on wall of Mark Twain Cave
Against all odds, what appears to be Samuel Clemens' signature from his youth has turned up, scrawled on the wall of the Missouri cave he made famous in "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." In...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Shinobu Sato | KYODO

, ,