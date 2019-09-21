Books / Reviews | ESSENTIAL READING FOR JAPANOPHILES

'Japanese Linguistics': Insightful description meets valuable instruction

by Peter Backhaus

Contributing Writer

English books on the Japanese language are not in short supply, but this one is different. Being neither another monograph for specialists nor a how-to book for the airport reader, Mark Irwin and Matthew Zisk’s “Japanese Linguistics” is somewhere in between — and that’s what makes it such a useful read.

Japanese Linguistics, by Mark Irwin & Matthew Zisk.
286 pages
ASAKURA PUBLISHING, Nonfiction.

Apart from the core topics of linguistics — pronunciation, grammar and vocabulary — a number of other areas are covered. A whole chapter is dedicated to writing, where the authors not only provide an up-to-date description of the well-known complexities of putting Japanese on paper (or elsewhere), but also illustrate how the Japanese writing system has left its mark on the language as a whole.

Another noteworthy feature is the strong focus on Japanese in its social context. In fact, there are three full chapters on the topic, covering everything from anti-honorifics and “role language” to language software and nonverbal communication.

“Japanese Linguistics” is not only up-to-date, but also takes historical facts into account. For instance, the section “Grammar through Time” helps us see some grammatical quirks in a new light. And after reading this book, you will also understand where the “” in phrases like ohayō (good morning) and arigatō (thanks) comes from.

Taken together, “Japanese Linguistics” is a well-done blend of insightful description and valuable instruction. It will also make for a good textbook in undergraduate classes.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BOOKS STORIES

Say noh to war: Author William Plomer lived in Japan for 2½ years in the 1920s, during which he developed a complex relationship with the country, loving its theater and cultural achievements but hating the rising tide of nationalism.
'Paper Houses': Loving one half of the country, detesting the other
One of the many intriguing characters who washed up in Japan in the 1920s was the novelist and poet William Plomer (pronounced "Ploomer"). Plomer was British, but largely brought up in South Africa...
'The Swords of Silence': Hidden Christians, vengeful daimyo and a few miracles thrown in
Set in the early 17th century under the reign of Tokugawa Iemitsu, the third shogun, "The Swords of Silence" — the first book in a mooted trilogy — focuses on the plight of Japan's h...
"Anti-helicopter" parent: In Teru Clavel's new book "World Class," she charts her family's journey around the world in search for the best possible education of her children, comparing the school systems in Japan, China, Hong Kong and the United States.
'World Class': What a world class education looks like, and what it doesn't
"World Class," the title of Teru Clavel's book, refers to her family's 10-year odyssey from New York to Hong Kong, to Shanghai and Tokyo before their eventual return to California, and the differen...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

, ,