'100 + 20 Peoples' Tokyo: 2019-2020 North'

June 21-July 25

This exhibition is part of an experimental project that looks into the potential of analog film through the documentation of Tokyo scenery and architecture. “100 + 20 Peoples’ Tokyo” held an open call for 100 public participants to take pictures in Tokyo with Fuji Film’s modern disposable camera, which was originally introduced in 1986.

Participants were asked to document beloved buildings and areas of the city that face, or are in the midst of, change before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. Focusing on modernist architecture from the 1920s to ’60s, this exhibition features photographs taken by the 100 participants with additional images taken by 20 artists invited by Gallery A4. The works feature the northern region of Tokyo and were all taken during this year’s Golden Week holiday (April 27-May 6), which was the longest in its history.

Gallery A4; Takenaka Komuten Tokyo Honten 1F, 1-1-1 Shinsuna, Koto-ku, Tokyo. Toyocho Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (July 25 till 5 p.m.). Free. Closed Sun., holidays. 03-6660-6011; www.a-quad.jpcom.jp