"Landfall (tree)" (2007) | © RYO FUJIMOTO

'Ryo Fujimoto: "Where is the Cloud Focus?"'

BANKART SILK

by Yukari Tanaka

June 14-July 15

Inspired by intangible themes, such as truth and distance, Ryo Fujimoto blurs the line between reality and the imagination with photography and installation works. He uses unusual techniques, such as obfuscation, to create photographs that, with an element of optical illusion, appear painterly or ethereal.

The BankArt 1929 Under35 series of shows first launched in 2004 and promotes emerging artists under the age of 35. Marking the series’ 35th solo exhibition, this Fujimoto retrospective presents a body of the artists’ past works and introduces his latest achievements.

Highlights include “Live on Air (Bones)” (2008), “Planet (Fly)” (2011), “Untouched Flower #11” (2014) and “Landscape (Stoked)_49” (2018).

BankArt Silk; Silk Center 1F, 1 Yamashita-cho, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa. Nihon-Odori Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ¥200. 045-663-2812; www.bankart1929.com
 
Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Ryo Fujimoto: “Where is the Cloud Focus?”” at BankArt Silk to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: June 18.

