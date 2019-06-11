'Ikat Textiles From the World'

June 14-Sept. 10

Across the world, ikat, resist-dyeing yarn before it is woven into a fabric, is one of the most practiced techniques of patterning textiles. There are three ways to produce ikat: warp ikat — dyeing lengthwise yarn; weft ikat — dyeing transverse yarn; and double ikat — dyeing both warp and weft.

This exhibition presents a world tour of ikat textiles, showcasing characteristics unique to different regions across the globe through examples from 20 countries in Asia, Europe and Africa. Works on display include a traditional Uzbek khalat (wrap-over silk coat) from the early 20th century; late Meiji Era (1868-1912) bedclothes for Japanese-style mattresses; a 1925 woman’s traditional costume from Jordan; and a traditional French day dress from the 1860s.

Bunka Gakuen Costume Museum; Shinjuku Bunka Quinto Bldg. 1F, 3-22-7 Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Shinjuku Stn. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ¥500. Closed Sun., holidays, Aug. 9-18. 03-3299-2387; museum.bunka.ac.jp