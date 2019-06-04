Hayami Gyoshu's "Black Peonies" (1934) | YAMATANE MUSEUM OF ART

'The Art of Hayami Gyoshu'

YAMATANE MUSEUM OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

June 8-Aug. 4

Though known as a nihonga (Japanese-style) artist, Hayami Gyoshu (1894-1935) studied and advocated new painting styles, producing works that broke away from conventional perceptions of the genre. He introduced Western-style painting characteristics and continuously experimented and developed nihonga, helping it become a mainstream but varied artistic style.

Divided into four sections — The Start: Out of Painting School; Tackling the Classics; Ten-Month Trip to Europe and Experimenting with Human Figure Paintings; and Aiming for New Heights — this comprehensive exhibition explores the evolution of Gyoshu’s painting over the course of his career.

Highlights include the Important Cultural Properties “Dancing in the Flames” (1925) and “Camellia Petals Scattering” (1929).

Yamatane Museum of Art; 3-12-36 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.yamatane-museum.jp/english
 
Hayami Gyoshu's "Black Peonies" (1934) | YAMATANE MUSEUM OF ART