‘Yoshikazu Ooka Photo Exhibition: Tainan’

Feb. 11-24

Yoshikazu Ooka, one of the founders of the Hitoto art gallery, who specializes in the administration of photography exhibits, is also a photographer himself. His images often explore places and spaces that we normally pay little attention to as he captures the light, color and unexpected human presence that emerge from them. His most recent work involved documenting the Japanese island of Shikoku and areas in Taiwan.

This exhibition is Ooka’s first solo exhibition in six years and showcases scenic summertime photographs that he took during a trip to the city of Tainan in southern Taiwan.

Hitoto, Osaka Gallery; Tengo Kyoei Bldg. 301, 5-7-12 Tenjinbashi, Kita-ku, Osaka. Tenjinbashisuji 6-chome Stn. 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Tue., Wed. info@hitoto.info; www.hitoto.info