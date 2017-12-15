‘Star Wars’ fans get a first look at ‘The Last Jedi’

The planets have aligned and the Force is even stronger for the “Star Wars” community. On Thursday evening, hundreds of fans filled Toho Cinemas Roppongi for one of the first global premieres of “The Last Jedi,” the latest film in the well-loved series, with many attendees dressing up as their favorite heroes, villains and robots. Anticipation for the movie is high, and corporate tie-ins are as thick as the swamps on planet Dagobah.

The previous entry, “The Force Awakens,” grossed more than $1 billion globally, including nearly $100 million in Japan, wrote The Hollywood Reporter. “Revenge of the Sith” (2005) still holds the record for having the biggest box office weekend in Japanese history with nearly $19 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

“The Last Jedi” follows the protagonists from the last movie — Rey, Finn and Poe — and features the return of actor Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher prior to her untimely death as Princess Leia. (Curated by Tom Hanaway)

| SATOKO KAWASAKI