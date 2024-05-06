Exotic, captivating, stunning. These aren't words usually used to describe a kitten, but Lucio is not even a year old and yet they apply to him.

This cat's blue eyes are not only beautiful but somehow mystical as well. It's like they are the eyes of an old soul. A rare beauty, Lucio also has tufted ears that add yet another special quality to him.

Lucio came to ARK with his sister, Lulu (also looking for a home), and is on the timid side, so he needs a little time to warm to people. He is happy around other cats, though, and would love to be part of family that already has a resident cat.

The one thing that Lucio will instantly drop his shyness for? Food, glorious food! Lucio loves to eat and he’ll meow loudly for food as he rubs around your legs.

Food, toys, a little patience and a whole lotta love will make this looker your new best friend.