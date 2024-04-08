Here’s a fellow who reminded us so much of the classic cartoon character Yogi Bear, that that’s the name he got.

Yogi may look slightly gruff, but don’t be deceived. When he knows you’ve got his back, he melts like chocolate and out comes his goofy charm — all proof that Yogi will be as sweet as can be to get what he really wants: a family of his own.

Born in about August 2013, Yogi came to ARK only last summer. He was quite fearful of people and afraid of having his body touched, and it was difficult putting a harness on for walks. Now (since he knows a harness translates to “we’re going for a walk”), those quirks are a thing of the past.

Yogi has become quite affectionate: He loves being stroked, and you can pet him anywhere. Yogi’s absolute favorite thing is food, but he’s not crazy about other dogs, so he’d probably do best on his own. This fluffy guy also has a super cute way of getting your attention — he’ll bring you his toys and invite you to join in on his favorite games. As Yogi Bear would likely say, “Now that’s smarter than the average dog!”