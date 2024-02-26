The right to vote is one of the greatest things you can possess. It signifies choice, freedom and representation. People fought and died to earn the right to vote, and people have fought just as hard to ensure they don't lose that right.

A vote gives you a say in the way the country you live in operates or, more importantly, your immediate surroundings. Some groups around the world remain disenfranchised of that voice, be it through discrimination, criminal activity or simply having left their country of birth.

Until recently, the United Kingdom fell under the latter category — sort of.