Scallywag was already well along in years when he was first featured here in August 2022. Given up when his owner became ill, he was severely underweight when he first came to ARK, and the first few months were a difficult time for him.

However, things brightened considerably when Scallywag was adopted 1 year later by Kimiyo Moriwaki and her husband, Toshifumi, of Chiba Prefecture.

“We were very sad when our third golden retriever died, but we felt we were still young and fit enough to have one more dog,” says Kimiyo. “As soon as we met him, we knew we wanted him.”