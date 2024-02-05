With her gold-tinged eyes of green, little Iko used to be so frightened by the world that she would freeze and be unable to move a muscle. Born in October 2014, Iko only came to ARK last October, when her owners had to be admitted to an assisted living facility.

Weighing in at less than 4 kilograms, the petite calico was obviously scared of the clamor and strangeness of her new surroundings. However, Iko soon took courage from watching her foster siblings asking for affection and getting it. Iko got the hang of it and now, well, she’s unstoppable!

If Iko has one bad habit, it's taking every chance she can get to cajole some belly rubs out of you. | MOE KOJIMA

Iko wants affection, she wants to be around you and she loves people to bits. Don’t try to mop the floor when she’s around, though, because she’ll keep getting in the way, flopping down in front of you and showing you her belly in an invitation for pets. Cleaning can wait.

Iko is a gentle girl who will let you clip her claws, brush her, whatever you like — as long as it means she’ll get stroked and fussed over. Pretty, affectionate and friendly with other cats, Iko is a prize!