When you live in Tokyo and its environs, snow doesn’t really factor much into your winter — unless, of course, you get that light dusting that seems to come once every couple of years to cause mild havoc for anyone relying on public transport.

That’s not just a Tokyo thing, mind you. I lived in London for a few years and it was much the same. Only that light dusting also seemed to freeze people’s care and compassion along with the transport network. However, despite the travel woes, much of the rest of London carried on operating and functioning — as does Tokyo.

After London, I moved to Guernsey in the Channel Islands and saw firsthand how a much rarer snowfall completely brought the place to its knees. Anything that could close did, and the radio station I was working for circa 2010 (before the age of ubiquity for social media-based news) became something of an information hub, taking in and disseminating people’s urgent notices and closure information.

As something of a country bumpkin from rural England, I saw my fair share of snow as a child. I remember the hill we lived on being pretty much impassable for cars some years and being able to build decent snowmen and igloos in the garden. There was a box of grit round the corner that was kept stocked by the local authority, too, which helped ensure slip-free passage for all.

Not common things for the people of Kanto. The snowmen I’ve seen in and around the capital all seem to suffer stunted growth and have a very low melting point.

But elsewhere in Japan, people do get a significant volume of snow and all the hassle that it brings. But they tend to have more and better ways of dealing with it.

The 'mama-san danpu' is a usual sight during a Hokuriku winter. | JORDAN ALLEN

Aside from having seen Sapporo in January and February and marveling at the way everything just carries among the constant snowfalls, I can’t really speak for the rest of Japan. I do, however, occasionally spend time with family in Hokuriku, the north-central region facing the Sea of Japan.

Over the new year, I was in Toyama Prefecture. One thing that struck me during my time there was that snow preparation measures are everywhere, and that everyone has a part to play in ensuring continuity when the blizzards do arrive.

For one thing, nearly every house had a mama-san danpu (an unusual name for the first such product that came to represent all following ones) propped up by the front door. If you can imagine a regular snow shovel — plastic or occasionally metal with a long handle — these are a little like that, but larger and with a U-shaped handle connecting to each side of the scoop below. While looking like something you could easily have had fun with as a child, these things seem to be something of an essential in parts of the country — the idea being, presumably, that with two hands you can push the device like a wheelbarrow and scoop up more snow quicker.

Yours from as little as ¥3,000 for a mini version and up to ¥12,000-plus for something more robust, they’re available online and in shops in a range of colors. And if you’re canny about it, you can even coordinate colors with your regular snow shovel and have a matching set. Some people do — I’ve seen it.

I asked a few people in Tokyo if they had heard of the mama-san danpu. They hadn’t. So, perhaps Toyama Prefecture is ahead of the game.

And speaking of snow shovels and the like, I spotted communal shovels installed outside a couple of railway stations in the Toyama area. Because, well, that just makes good sense, doesn’t it?

In the city where I stay, there is a dedicated josetsu sutēshon (stylized in English as the unusual yet still comprehensible “Remove Snow Station”) under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, which seems to be a base for dump truck-size snow-removal vehicles and equipment. Back in January, though, many of the vehicles were stationed elsewhere, dotted around the city at strategic points, silent guardians poised to roar into action and keep the area moving should the need arise.

While these road signs might look inscrutable to ordinary drivers, workers spraying antifreeze substances keep a close eye on them. | JORDAN ALLEN

But for the roads that aren’t passable by these monsters, and here I’m talking primarily about the narrow ones that pass between rice fields and have icy water-filled ditches on either side, there is the sunō pōru — literally, “snow pole.” This handy device is less than a meter long and often with a reflector stuck to it during most of the year that can be transformed into something more visible with the addition of a tall red-and-white attachment. The stick rises above the snow, and both stick and base help serve the additional purpose of saving you the embarrassment of driving or stepping into a ditch.

But the most intriguing thing to catch my eye was a series of signs along the bigger, busier highways. Imagine a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, without the scissors. You drive along and suddenly see a purple hand in a stone shape. A little later, a blue hand in a paper pose. Rock comes next. And so on.

I couldn’t figure out what they were, and couldn’t find anyone else to tell me either. A Yomiuri Shimbun article put me right, however. It seems the signs are related to the spreading of antifreeze materials on the road, and tell contractors where to begin spraying (paper — open hand) and where to stop (stone — closed hand). The reporter says that the idea came from the city of Sakata, Yamagata Prefecture, but hasn’t yet spread much outside of the two areas.

So while snow is somewhat elusive for many of us in Japan, including those of us in the Kanto region, measures like this really do illustrate how important preparation is. If a little snow can cause mayhem on the trains and subways of Tokyo, think what a real blizzard might do if it ever arrives. You just never know.