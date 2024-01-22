Tiny Sakura tips the scale at just over 2 kilograms. Born in 2011, she came to ARK when her owner had to go into assisted living, and the transition has been difficult for the furry little darling. Sakura is still very timid and tends to glare at people who try to get close to her. If you offer her soothing strokes, she’ll likely give you a soft whack with her paw, but nothing more.

Toys, however, are Sakura’s catnip — brushes, too. Brush Sakura and she’ll turn around, point her bum at you and lean in. Then the purring starts.

The affection is there, but it sometimes needs a bit of coaxing to come out. When it does, such as when she’s lost in playing, Sakura has a bit of a wild side to her. Do you have what it takes to be her trusted play partner?