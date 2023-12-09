While his playing days are done, Yujiro Nakajimaya's hockey expertise still bears fruit. Born and raised on the frigid eastern coast of Hokkaido, in high school he left for Canada to begin a 30-year-long career on the ice. He is the first Japanese-born player to score a point in the NHL, which came in an exhibition game. Now 52, he is coaching young women the game in Hokkaido.

1. Have you always called Kushiro (in Hokkaido) home? Yes, my dad ran a real estate company, Daishin, which sponsored the youth club I played for and now coach at.

2. What took you to Canada? I attended a Canadian boarding school, the Athol Murray College of Notre Dame, to play ice hockey.