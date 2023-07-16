When Barley was discovered languishing in the Osaka shelter, the Tokyo ARK staff immediately started a campaign to get him sent to foster care in Tokyo in the hopes he’d have better prospects of being adopted.

So, that’s where he is now. A mixed-breed male, Barley is believed to be about 12 years old. But don’t let his age stop you from considering giving this gem of a dog a home. He’s still very sprightly, doesn’t tug on his leash and very rarely barks.

Barley is that best buddy you’ve always wanted. He is the kind of dog that illustrates to a T the expression “man’s best friend.” In fact, Barley gets on with everyone.

He’s not a pushover though. He’s not afraid to snarl back if someone barks in his face, but he won’t start an argument. Barley loves food and begging for treats, but is not wild about car rides. While hanging out of the window is out of the question, though, he is getting used to calmly riding inside as long as he can see out and, if he’s lucky, be allowed to snuggle — all 17 kilograms of himself in your lap! Barley is a good pal to have around.

If you are interested in adopting, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 (English or Japanese) Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Animal Refuge Kansai (with offices in Kansai and Tokyo) is an NPO founded by U.K. native Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are required to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net