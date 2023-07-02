  • A man sits on his own at a taco stand on Kokusai Street in Naha. | LANCE HENDERSTEIN
Naha – When TELL outreach organizer Saya Tanahara, 34, returned home to Okinawa in 2019, she was looking for an opportunity to help those with experiences like her own.

“It’s a very typical Okinawan girl’s story,” Tanahara recalls while sitting in TELL’s Okinawa offices near American Village in Chatan. “I married a Marine, and we lived in the States for about six years. Then I came back as a single mother of three children.

Saya Tanahara is TELL’s Okinawa Outreach Coordinator responsible for outreach in the Okinawa area where she was born and raised. | LANCE HENDERSTEIN
