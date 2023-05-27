Acerola is a young red tabby who was rescued from a hoarder. The house, in terrible condition, was packed with 170 cats. Acerola, now only 2 years old, was born into those conditions and is fairly wary of people as a result — there was absolutely no socialization, no attention given to her whatsoever.

Now in foster care in Tokyo, her temporary family has found the key to her heart: toys, glorious toys! Simply seeing a toy will have Acerola on a mad dash for it, causing her to drop her guard and show you just how acrobatic and dynamic she is.

A smallish cat at about 3 kilograms, she has the most beautiful hazel eyes and an incredibly symmetrical tabby coat. She’s a cutie and a looker and, like her namesake, is good for both body and soul.