In August of last year, the sleek, black Beau was featured here in need of a home. He has now found that home thanks to his new “mom” Toshimi Kasai.

The new family unit resides in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward. When Kasai was growing up, her family had always had cats — all of which were rescue animals. “So, it seemed natural to get another rescue,” she says.

Kasai was drawn to Beau by his photo but had another motive in choosing him.