In August of last year, the sleek, black Beau was featured here in need of a home. He has now found that home thanks to his new “mom” Toshimi Kasai.
The new family unit resides in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward. When Kasai was growing up, her family had always had cats — all of which were rescue animals. “So, it seemed natural to get another rescue,” she says.
Kasai was drawn to Beau by his photo but had another motive in choosing him.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.