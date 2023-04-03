The wave of tech sector layoffs in the United States and elsewhere is prompting many to look at the opportunity to work in Japan. This comes as Japanese companies are experiencing a labor shortage and are looking to non-Japanese to help fill key roles, particularly in technical and other specialized areas.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Hitachi executive Keith Kojima called the recent Big Tech layoff wave “a big opportunity” for his company, adding, “We want to hire really good people among those who were let go.”

Other Japanese firms are thinking similarly.