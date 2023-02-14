In a recent survey of 20- to 40-year-olds in Japan, 80% of unmarried men and women said that they wanted a relationship, whether it be a marriage partner, serious relationship or casual fling. But a majority of that number, 55%, said that they were moderately or very passive in their approach to dating.

While the hand-wringing about young people in Japan not being interested in love seems to be untrue, there is a level of lethargy in the dating culture that has risen to the forefront in recent years.

Enter the dating app. The revolution this kind of tech has sparked in the world of matchmaking and hookups is no less significant in Japan than it is elsewhere, and it has also become a core component in the dating habits of foreign residents.