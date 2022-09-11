  • The Tokyo Tower Climb is back this year as part of TELL's efforts to support mental health awareness. | GETTY IMAGES
Sept. 10 marked World Suicide Prevention Day and this year the support network TELL has organized two different activities to help raise awareness of mental health issues in Japan.

First is the Step Up Challenge, which lasts from today until World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10. The challenge, which also took place last year, involves taking 21,007 “steps” in an area or activity of your choice. This could be anything from walking 21,007 steps to writing a story that’s 21,007 characters in length — just be sure to sign up and share your efforts.

