This dashing fellow is 7-year-old Enoki. Born to a feral mother on the grounds of a temple, Enoki and his siblings were quite the wild bunch when they first came to ARK as puppies. Sadly, Enoki never found a new home likely owing to the fact that he’s pretty shy.

At just over 13 kilograms, which is about similar to a small border collie, Enoki is a very manageable size that is perfect for going on walks and living in a smaller home. He also has a clean bill of health and, though he’s still shy, would make a wonderful companion.

Enoki is not big on being touched so the way to his heart is through walks, which he adores. And you don’t need to worry about any misbehaving on the walks, he’s a perfect gentleman — no tugging, no stalling, just wandering here and there enjoying the ramble.

In fact, Enoki loves walks so much, the prospect of one literally sends him spinning in circles with joy. This dog deserves more than the dark life of a shelter. We’re hoping and hoping someone special will walk into his life and capture his heart. It’ll be a great partnership, when it happens.

If you are interested in adopting Enoki, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

