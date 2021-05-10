Looking at Haru, a sweet tortoiseshell born in late 2007, you may be reminded of Margaret Keane’s paintings of big-eyed, sad children that became famous in the 1960s. Haru is a little thing, just over 3.5 kilograms. Her green eyes do seem disproportionately large for her small body.

Those eyes also reflect the sadness that is her story, of a waif that never really found a family — at least not one that called her one of their own. She has languished at the shelter for much too long.

Haru came to ARK when her first owner died. She had been adopted once but when those owners left the country, they brought her back, as if she were something of a rental cat, never really meant to belong, perhaps adopted “just for fun.”

She has mellowed now that she is older, and loves to be stroked. She’ll narrow her eyes and raise her head in pleasure as you pat her, relishing the sensation. She loves food and will mew sweetly when you bring her meals. She’s not at all pushy, just appreciative.

Napping in sunbeams and chasing balls of newspapers are some of her favorite things. A crumpled piece of paper will send her into a frenzy of fun. She is hilarious to watch and, if you’re ever feeling sad, she is sure to help you remember whiskers on kittens, brown paper packages and a few others of your favorite things.

If you are interested in adopting Haru, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

