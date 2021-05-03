Toji, a white Kishu who was featured here in June 2018, has found a happy home with Sakura Nishitaki.

Toji had a serious skin condition and an attitude that made adoption difficult. Nishitaki, who works at ARK and was one of Toji’s trainers, eventually decided to adopt him.

“He was very picky about who he would let near him,” she says. “I spent a lot of time with him and began to realize he was special to me.”

The two have settled into life together and the dog joins Nishitaki on the drive to work every day. Toji’s skin condition still requires weekly shampoos and regular visits to the vet, but there’s a tradeoff.

“I guess I’m busier now that I have him in my life,” Nishitaki says. “I am definitely happier, though. I smile and laugh more.”

Nishitaki believes a lot of that has to do with the deepening bond between her and her dog.

“He shows me a level of trust I didn’t see in the shelter,” she says. “He lets his guard down completely when he’s with me, and his sweet affectionate nature is totally irresistible.”

Nishitaki had been worried about whether owning a dog with a deep distrust of people would work out, but she found that “precisely because he has trust issues, once he does trust you, he gives you his all. And, it does make me feel very special to know he shows a part of himself to me alone. That’s quite captivating.”

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

