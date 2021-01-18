The beautiful white Hamo is actually quite shy, but if it’s a camera he’s posing for then he’ll ham it up. Shy though he is, Hamo loves to be stroked and now that he’s in a smaller area with his best bud, Eso, he has become more and more affectionate.

Amicable, gentle and friendly with other cats, Hamo is a perfect complement to the all-black, also-shy Eso, not only in color, but in temperament. The hopes are that the two can find a home together, but we’d pull them apart so they could find homes rather than see them spend their lives in a cage.

Hamo is only about 4 years old, and though he would likely not fare well around small children, he would make an excellent companion for a single person, couple or mature family, people that would not mind his initial timidity and not impose themselves on him. In any case, he’s far too beautiful to do a life sentence in the pen.

If you are interested in adopting Hamo or Eso, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)