This golden boy has just flown in from Osaka in the hopes of finding a home for Christmas.

Born in about 2014, Harris was rescued from a hoarder, but when that kind soul was hospitalized, Harris came to ARK in 2017 and was quickly adopted. It was at this time that Harris suffered the onset of epilepsy, which needlessly frightened his new owner so he wound up back at the shelter.

Gone are the days when epilepsy, whether in humans or dogs, was something that need be feared. Today, medication is able to keep seizures at bay and Harris’s special needs are minimal. He can enjoy a normal life.

Harris has been described as “absolutely amazing, gentle, sweet, happy-natured, and not at all aggressive.” He eats, plays and relaxes with equal gusto, a no-stress pooch that just needs a little extra attention. Still, it’s a special person who will welcome someone others shun, someone who will open the door with a smile, open arms and a heart filled with love.

If you are interested in adopting Harris, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

