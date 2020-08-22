Young child: That cicada (on the ground) isn’t making any sound. Is it asleep?

Father: It’s probably tired after making too much sound today.

— Komazawa Olympic Park, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

