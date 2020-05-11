Rapi gets the conversation started in her new home

The gorgeous black-and-white Rapide was first featured in Adopt Me! in December 2017, and she has now found a home with the Sugiura family of Yokohama.

The Sugiuras had initially fostered Rapi (who has also had a name change) and then decided to adopt her.

“My kids really wanted a cat,” says Ayako Sugiura, “and we couldn’t imagine ourselves without her.”

Rapi has fit right in, while also helping change the family dynamic.

“We talk more as a family now,” says Ayako. “We all love talking about Rapi, so it’s great fun. We’re all at home now, but even when the kids are studying one will suddenly say, ‘I want to pet Rapi!’ and then one by one they’ll all get up to pet her.”

Ayako even goes so far as to say, “She really makes our house a home. She’s perfect for our family.”

Just how perfect? “I have three boys and two are still in grade school, so our household is very noisy with the kids always racing around.”

The punchline? “Rapi is profoundly deaf! And, I sometimes think that is a blessing!”

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.