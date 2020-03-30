A port of call for a new friendship

“Peaches and cream” is how one would describe Kenzo, a stunning beauty with eyes that are a rare pale green. Kenzo had been found wandering the streets alone as a wee kitten and was brought to ARK. He’s now 5-years-old and really wants — and deserves — a home. Kenzo is cautious at first, but once he gets to know you, it’s in order to love you — and love you he will try. Kenzo’s expressions of love will have you laughing. Picture a grown cat, without warning, that suddenly throws itself to the floor and flops over, belly up. Yes, he wants you to rub his belly! Unfortunately, the only other rub with Kenzo is that his kidneys are weak. It’s nothing that can’t be managed easily, though, you just need the right food and at no great cost. Stress and loneliness are constant aggravators when it comes to the when health of shelter animals, even the strongest among them. Being of a more delicate constitution, Kenzo desperately needs something more than a shelter, he needs a safe haven where he can at long last escape the “ignoble strife” and be “far from the madding crowd.”

If you are interested in adopting Kenzo, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.