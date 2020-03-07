Voices | OVERHEARD

Crisis management

Office worker: If NHK was smart, it would be sending its collectors out in full force now that companies are asking their staff to work remotely.

— Shinjuku Station, Tokyo. Overheard by a Japan Times On Sunday reader

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

,