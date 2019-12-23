Luke the cat is looking for a new place to call home

He has a round baby face and the cutest meow, but Luke is no youngster. He has been at ARK for a decade through no fault of his own.

Animals in the shelter, particularly cats, get lost amid the ruckus — months become years and an animal’s chance of having a life outside the shelter grows ever dimmer. We’re hoping that Luke still has that chance of being discovered by some sweet soul who will love him.

He’s a small cat, not even 4 kilograms, but his presence is larger. He likes to make himself known, it’s not his fault nobody has been there to notice him. Luke was abandoned in a box when he was a kitten and perhaps the trauma of being left all alone is key to his passion for food.

Won’t you please give the old guy a hand? Be cool, for Luke. He needs you.

If you are interested in adopting Luke, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net