Fate brings a new family member into the Fujimura's home

Lionel, who was featured in this space in March as one of the last of his siblings still waiting to be adopted, has at last found a new home with Fuka Fujimura and her father, Keisuke.

Even before the Fujimuras lost their beloved Shiba at the age of 16, “We knew,” says Fuka, “that our next dog would be a rescue.” And, indeed, when that time came, it seemed as if fate brought them to Lionel.

“We looked at ARK’s website and immediately fell in love with Lionel,” she says.

The dog was described as timid, but the Fujimuras were determined. “Even if he’s timid,” Fuka remembers saying, “I bet we can get on great together.”

And so they have. “He has become the center of attention and he’s gotten so accustomed to us now that when we call him, he races over and flops down on the floor. He’s used to everyone — including the cat, whom he likes to chase — and he sleeps on on the sofa.”

The Fujimuras are home more now thanks to their new family member and “we smile and laugh together thanks to Lionel.”

“We also discuss such things as the behind-the-scenes problems of pet shops and the destruction of unwanted animals more than we used to,” Fuka says.

Lionel was one of the lucky ones, but the Fujimuras consider themselves equally lucky.

“He’s so pure-hearted that he makes us forget anything unpleasant in our own lives,” Fuka says. “He makes our hearts content.”

If you are interested in adopting a new pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net