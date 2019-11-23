Voices | OVERHEARD

A commute that crushes the life out of you

British man: Catching the Chuo Line during rush hour really does crush the life out of you — literally.

— Shinjuku Station, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

