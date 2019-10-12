Overheard in the newsroom

Editor #1: (My wife’s) battening down the hatches at home. She has even brought in the potted plants and clothes railings from the balcony.

Editor #2: Is the typhoon really going to be that big?

Editor #2 (a short time later): I’m starting to worry. The woman from Accounts has just told me that she’s also taken in her clothes railings.

— Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

