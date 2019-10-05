Voices | OVERHEARD

A contemporary yes man

Middle-aged man #1: Does the consumption tax hike mean I’m going to get another stock question every time I buy something from a convenience store? I’m already asked a) if I have a point card and b) whether I want my purchase put in a plastic bag.

Middle-aged man #2: Just say, “Yes.” I say “yes” to every question I’m asked when I’m shopping.

— Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

Overheard a conversation you’d like to share? Simply fill out the online submission form at jtimes.jp/overheard. Please recount the conversation in the format above and be sure to provide a description of the participants (age, male/female, nationality if relevant, etc.), note where the conversation took place and include any other context that might be necessary.

