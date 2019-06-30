Our Lives | ADOPT ME!

The cool cat bound to make your home stylish

Kenzo is a 4-year-old ginger tabby who was found roaming the streets alone.

He’s a dapper peaches-and-cream beauty who is sure to turn heads, though for the moment his only runway is a makeshift catwalk in his shelter pen. It’s certainly no place to wow an audience, but it’s the only place he has to strut his stuff … for now.

Kenzo can still be a bit shy when first getting to know you, but once he does he demands attention. And he’ll let you know exactly when and how he likes it. It’s all done with the greatest appeal, of course.

This cat is high-class, an absolutely endearing archetypical feline. Call him living haute couture. Kenzo can add that perfect touch of sophistication to any household.

If you are interested in adopting Kenzo, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net

A real catwalk: Kenzo is so chic he's able to make any ledge an instant runway to show off his beauty. | SEITARO MATSUO