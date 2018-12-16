Game on!: A tomcat named Risa

Risa is about 1½ years old and came to ARK as a kitten after being rescued off the streets. Despite his rather feminine name, Risa is all boy. And he’s one to fit the stereotypes of all that entails, including a seriously energetic nature and a penchant for games.

He loves to play fetch and loves toys in general. People and other cats are also allowed on his team, but the latter had better be the laid-back kind that don’t encroach on his need to prove himself top dog — er, cat.

This guy’s energy is contagious. Risa makes you want to get up to bat and play ball. Word is he’s an “all-round terrific cat” and should have been scooped up long ago. Sign this boy up!

If you are interested in adopting Risa, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net