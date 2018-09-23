Where the heart is: a dog named Skyros

Six-year-old Skyros has been described as “quite a special guy.” And though he may not be as exotic as the Aegean island jewel he is named for, he is a gem in his own right.

Skyros was given up when his owner was hospitalized, and with his good looks, good health and great personality, Skyros would be a welcome addition to any family. He absolutely loves people — anyone and everyone — but he is a bit picky about his canine company.

Skyros is extremely gentle and walks nicely on a leash, and at 13 kg is a manageable size for all. He also gets used to new environments quickly. But, most of all, this dog has one of the friendliest faces you’ve ever seen, the kind of face you’ll want to come home to.

If you are interested in adopting Skyros, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net