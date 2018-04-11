Star light, star bright: a tabby cat named Asari

Asari was found as a tiny kitten abandoned in a cardboard box. That was in June 2016, when she first came to ARK. Besides being gorgeous, Asari is classic cat — aloof when she prefers to be alone, looking for loving when it’s company she craves. It’s then you’ll find her in your lap or rubbing around your legs asking to be picked up.

Though she looks big, Asari is only just over 4 kilograms. What makes her look bigger are her enormous, stunning golden eyes — old-time movie star eyes.

Other than for the first few weeks after birth, Asari has spent her entire life in a shelter pen. Appearing in the paper is her big chance, and hopes are high that such billing as she’s never gotten before will bring her what every shelter animal needs and surely wishes for — to have a real home, to be loved and to love, to be … a star. For Asari, it would be one of many firsts.

Lights! Action! “I wish I may, I wish I might, have this wish I wish tonight.”

If you are interested in adopting Asari, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net