Matter of circumstance: a toy poodle named Manto

It’s been said that circumstances don’t make the man, they reveal him. It holds even truer for dogs — so ready to forget, forgive and love again. Circumstances led the toy poodle Manto on a sad circular path that has found him at ARK looking for a home. Five years ago he was pulled out of the pound, taken in by another shelter and adopted out, only to suffer from neglect, and then be given up with another senior dog due to “family circumstances.” It’s a lot of change at any age, but Manto, at 11 years, has weathered it bravely. He’s an amazingly happy, affectionate little fellow. He’ll never impose on anyone, and he’s always there when you want him. He loves laps and company but isn’t clingy. The circumstances have been far from the best for Manto, but he has revealed himself to be one substantially fine fellow. He’s just looking for a friend.

If you are interested in adopting Manto, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net