It’s time to call ourselves out over Ukraine.

Because if the approach of the West, and the U.S. in particular, doesn’t change very soon, the country risks being first pulverized and then overrun at enormous cost — to Ukrainians, Europe and the U.S.

No contrast could be more stark, or frankly sickening, than the experiences last weekend of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and Israel, as each came under fire from intense combined missile and Shahed drone attacks.