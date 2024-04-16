Do technologies change how democracy works, or do democratic principles determine how technologies work?

With 2024 being a global election year — voters having gone to or set to head to polls in more than 60 countries — a great deal of attention is being paid to the relationship between emerging technologies and democracy.

Needless to say, elections are procedures that form the cornerstone of democracy. Through elections, voters select politicians and political parties that represent their views and interests. If satisfied with the performances of the politicians, voters may reelect them in subsequent elections.