Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party appears to be facing its biggest crisis since its inception in 1955.

Amid a series of so-called politics and money scandals, many foreign ambassadors based in Tokyo are probably watching with bated breath, literally, to see which direction Japan's domestic politics will take, making the most of their respective sources and analytical skills. However, excellencies, you must be very careful.

Based on my experience as a diplomat in Washington, Beijing, Baghdad and other capitals, there is always a bias in the information that reaches foreign missions. The sources may be diverse, ranging from sitting government officials, political reporters at home and abroad, politicians including ruling and opposition party leaders, and political commentators and consultants nestled in the periphery. However, there is no guarantee that any of the information they relay to the embassies is correct.