There are few things that can get both the American left and right as exercised as the idea that a foreign nation is perverting the minds of their young.

And when that country is China, the full force of the U.S. political system weighs in. That has resulted in the unanimous approval of a bill that would stop internet service providers and app stores from offering TikTok to consumers, unless the social media firm’s Chinese parent ByteDance. sells it within six months.

The Energy and Commerce Committee voted to approve the bipartisan legislation, known as the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, by 50-0. It is expected to go to a full House floor vote next week. While there are legitimate reasons to be concerned about the impact of a foreign-owned social-media platform beloved by so many young Americans, it’s time for a little honesty and self-reflection.