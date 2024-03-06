It seems counterintuitive, but in a capitalist economy, doing the most good can provide a competitive edge.

I am not referring to businesses that donate a tiny percentage of their profits to charities or tell you that they are reducing greenhouse gas emissions. I am talking about businesses that donate 100% of their profits — or close to it — to effective charities that do a lot of good.

Newman’s Own, the American food company founded in 1982 by the actor Paul Newman and author Aaron Hotchner (both now deceased), is an early example of a business donating all of its profits to charity — specifically, to the Newman’s Own Foundation, which to date has distributed over $600 million to organizations working for disadvantaged children. Actor Hugh Jackman cites Newman’s Own as an inspiration for his own foundation, Laughing Man Coffee.