On Jan. 12, as the new year got underway, TV Tokyo conducted an interview with leaders of major Japanese companies regarding 2024's risks, and many of them directly or indirectly viewed the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election as a geopolitical risk.

It is most likely that the election will be a rematch between incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, with the possibility that Trump might win. Under such a situation, the interviews indicated that Japanese business leaders are paying close attention to the growing uncertainty of U.S. politics.

If Trump were to win, what would the economic security policies of the second Trump administration — or Trump 2.0 — be like?