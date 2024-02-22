Increasingly more countries are getting caught up in the geopolitical and geo-economic tussle between the United States and China — in most cases by accident and, in a few others, by choice.

Based on the recent drama surrounding the probe in the U.S. into the social media TikTok, it is becoming apparent that Singapore is inserting itself in the crossfire.

In late January, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee questioned Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, about his allegiances, the platform's practices and its connections to the Chinese Communist Party. Chew dismissed any connections to China's ruling party, citing his Singaporean citizenship. He even referenced his service in the Singaporean military.